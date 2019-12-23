John W. "Jack" Walker, a retired research archaeologist with the National Park Service, died at home in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 91 years old.



Jack graduated from Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School, North Carolina and from Mars Hill Junior College, North Carolina, in 1947. In 1950, he enlisted in the Navy. He served at Kodiak Naval Station, in San Francisco, and on the U.S. El Dorado AGC11 until his discharge in July 1954.



Following his military service, Jack enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He graduated in July 1956 with a B.A. in Anthropology, majoring in Archaeology. He completed graduate work in anthropology at the University of Kentucky. In 1959 he was employed by the National Park Service as a Research Archaeologist. He retired in 1990.



Jack met and married Virginia Gilmore in June of 1963. Since June 1972, they have lived in Tallahassee, Florida.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, December 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road. Burial will take place in North Carolina at a later date.

