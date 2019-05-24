Mr. John Walter Deese the youngest of nine children born to Janie Bell Graham Deese and the late Fred Ervin Deese on March 11, 1963 entered eternity May 15, 2019. John was preceded in death by his sister Cora. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his mother Janie Bell Deese, his sisters; Mae Deese , Delores Coleman, and Emma Owens (Frank); his brothers, James Deese (Myra), Hugh Deese (Patricia), Willie Deese (Carol), and Frederick Deese (Deidre); and a host of other relatives. Services will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at Huntersville A.M.E. Zion Church, Huntersville, NC at 11:30 AM with visitation 30 minutes prior. Interment will be held at the Church Cemetery following service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2019