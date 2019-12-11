John Warren Bradfield III, 67, of Charlotte, passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House - Aldersgate. John was born on October 13, 1952 to the late John W. Bradfield II and Sarah Fowler Bradfield.
He was the owner and operator of a home repair business and he enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, coin collecting, and knife collecting.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Victoria Bradfield Winchester.
he is survived by his niece, Sarah Winchester; and four great nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Madison, Nicholas, and Logan Sikes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Martins Episcopal Church (1510 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/.
