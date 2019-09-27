John Wesley Nix was born in Caroleen, NC to Arthur Jay and Emma McDaniel Nix on May 29, 1933, and he passed away on September 24, 2019. John leaves to cherish his memory his wife Tanya, two daughters Patricia Menhinick and Kathryn Gooding, along with grandsons Keith, Wesley, and Dave Menhinick, Norman Ananda, and granddaughter Katie Gooding.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the Nix family suggests gifts be made in John's name to the Mint Hill Historical Society, 7601 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. Mint Hill, NC 28227. Visitation with the family will start at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 28 with the memorial service starting at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, NC 28104. Burial will follow immediately at Forest Lawn East. Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 27, 2019