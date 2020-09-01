John Willard Munn of Charlotte, North Carolina, 86, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2020 lovingly surrounded by his family.Mr. Munn was born October 14, 1933 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Olive Wilkinson and Willard Munn. John graduated from Walton County High School in DeFuniak Springs and went on to further his education at Florida State University and the Colorado School of Mines. After graduating with an Engineering degree, John went on to a successful career in the metallurgical engineering field and founded his own business brokering deals for mining companies. John married the love of his life, Mary Hester Murphy in 1958 in Casper, Wyoming. They have three children Mary Babette Munn McAuliffe (Thomas McAuliffe), Kevin John Munn and Brian Patrick Munn (Kelly Cortelyou Munn). John is preceded in death by his brother Donald Munn and survived by his sister Janet "Terri" Munn.John was a beloved member of the choir at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. He was an accomplished artist, sculptor and enjoyed working outdoors, visiting the mountains and spending time with his grandchildren (Brennan Ford, Meagan Goheen, Morgan Ford, Madeline Munn and Carter Munn) and great grandchildren (Mia Goheen and Julia Goheen). His family and friends pay tribute to him: "John is the most generous, kind-hearted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever anyone was in need. No task was too large. His smile, laugh and sense of humor will always be cherished and remembered with love." He will be dearly missed. The family held a private service honoring John at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in Linville, NC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Lenoir, NC or Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the Munn family at hamptonfuneralnc.com
