1/1
John Willard Munn
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Willard Munn of Charlotte, North Carolina, 86, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2020 lovingly surrounded by his family.Mr. Munn was born October 14, 1933 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Olive Wilkinson and Willard Munn. John graduated from Walton County High School in DeFuniak Springs and went on to further his education at Florida State University and the Colorado School of Mines. After graduating with an Engineering degree, John went on to a successful career in the metallurgical engineering field and founded his own business brokering deals for mining companies. John married the love of his life, Mary Hester Murphy in 1958 in Casper, Wyoming. They have three children Mary Babette Munn McAuliffe (Thomas McAuliffe), Kevin John Munn and Brian Patrick Munn (Kelly Cortelyou Munn). John is preceded in death by his brother Donald Munn and survived by his sister Janet "Terri" Munn.John was a beloved member of the choir at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. He was an accomplished artist, sculptor and enjoyed working outdoors, visiting the mountains and spending time with his grandchildren (Brennan Ford, Meagan Goheen, Morgan Ford, Madeline Munn and Carter Munn) and great grandchildren (Mia Goheen and Julia Goheen). His family and friends pay tribute to him: "John is the most generous, kind-hearted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever anyone was in need. No task was too large. His smile, laugh and sense of humor will always be cherished and remembered with love." He will be dearly missed. The family held a private service honoring John at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in Linville, NC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Lenoir, NC or Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the Munn family at hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Service
683 Blowing Rock Road
Boone, NC 28607
828-264-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved