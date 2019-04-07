Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Besemer Jr.. View Sign





John was born on April 19, 1923 in Paterson, NJ to the late John and Sophia Besemer. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. John was part of the Greatest Generation. After he graduated high school he joined the Navy and served in World War II, taking part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. He returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth. They raised their family in North Haledon, NJ. He worked for 39 years at PSEG as a lineman and eventually a supervisor. He was a member and past deacon of Union Reformed Church, Franklin Lakes, NJ. John loved his family. He leaves behind Elizabeth, his much loved wife of 72 years and a legacy of 2 children, Karen(Tom)and Jack(Deborah), 5 grandchildren and their spouses, and 9 great grandchildren and a spouse. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Morningstar Presbyterian Church, 1300 Idlewild Rd, Matthews, NC, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. John will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Magnolia Gardens, Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , Novant Hospice, United World Mission or a .



3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

