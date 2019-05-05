Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William "Jake" Blanchard. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Memorial service 11:00 AM Chapel at Aldersgate 3800 Shamrock Drive Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John (Jake) William Blanchard passed away peacefully May 2, 2019 after a brief illness. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Aldersgate (3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215). The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Winter Garden Club Room at Aldersgate.



Jake was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Burlington, N.C., to the late Kathleen Sartin and C. Fred Blanchard. He graduated from Altamahaw-Ossippe High School and attended Lees-McRae College for one semester before joining the Navy during



He taught and coached at E.M. Holt High School in Burlington, N.C. and Aberdeen High School in Aberdeen, N.C. before returning to Appalachian State University (then Appalachian State Teachers College) from which he received a master's degree in education.



Jake then joined A.J. Nystrom & Co, an educational publisher, as its representative in the state of N.C., retiring after 32 years of service.



In the 1950s, he acquired a farm in Alamance County which brought him much happiness over the years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed investing in stocks and monitoring the stock market, baseball and college basketball. Hobbies in early retirement included golf, woodworking, volunteering for a local food bank and working on his house and in his yard on Lake Norman.



Jake was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Cornelius, N.C. and an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church USA.



He married the love of his life, the late Julia Graham Blanchard, on May 30, 1959, and they maintained a loving home for more than 53 years. Celebrating Jake's life are their daughters, Kathryn Blanchard of Charlotte and Maryjohn Blanchard of Durham; son-in-law, Greg Ross of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Laura Martin of Durham; grandchildren, Jake and Katie Martin of Durham; brother-in-law, W.E. (Dub) Graham Jr. of Raleigh; sister-in-law Jean Graham of Raleigh; nieces and nephews, Carol DeNicola, Fred Faucette, David Faucette, Laurin Graham, John Graham, Todd McIntye, Sally Helweg and Rachel McIntyre; many dear great-nieces and nephews; his very special Blanchard and Sartin cousins as well as Julia's Graham and Autry cousins; and a host of friends made over a lifetime well-lived. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister Norma Lane Faucette, sister Joan McIntyre, brother-in-law Coy Faucette, brother-in-law Richard McIntyre, and niece Debra Carter.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blanchard-Graham Scholarship at Appalachian State University (University Advancement, ASU Box 32007, Boone, N.C. 28608) or the Blanchard-Graham Scholarship at Elon University (University Advancement, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, N.C. 27244) or to a .



He served in a special economic rebuilding unit on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands for close to two years.

