John William Burkhead,Jr., 65 of Denver, passed away on April 12, 2019. John, a native Charlottean, was the son of the late John and Louise (Deese) Burkhead.
John is survived by his wife Rachel Graham; son, Justin, his wife Erin and their children Xander and Damien.
A memorial services will be held on Friday, April 19th, at 1PM at the Myers Park Baptist Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Covenant Church, 17301 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC., 28031
Online condolences can be given at www.carolinafuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019