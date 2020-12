Dear Gail & family,

Honestly, John became one of my very favorite people over the last 20 years. Always a gentleman and truly a great guy. John was one the most welcoming people I have known. Always loved hearing John say, "and let me say this". He had wonderful stories told with passion.

No words express the sorrow you feel but please know how many folks care deeply for all of you. May God comfort you through this most difficult time.

With love,

Rowen Barefoot

Coworker