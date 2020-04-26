Bill was a pioneer of the early years of television; an engineer with the heart and pen of a poet; a smart, savvy marketer; and quiet, proud veteran of WWII. Bill passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on April 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Bill was husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who lived for personal and virtual visits from his entire family in-state and around the country. Bill's beloved wife, Emma, predeceased him in December 2019.
Bill is survived by his brother, Phil Quinn (Averil) of Chesterfield, MO; his children, Patrick C. Quinn (Frances) of Concord; Moira Quinn Klein (Robert); Ceil Quinn Tart; and William F. Quinn (Jeannie) of Austin, TX; his grandchildren Charles Brian Quinn (Katie); Kevin Quinn (Kaylissa); Joel Quinn; Devin Klein; David Klein (Kate); Gillian Tart Snyder (Lou); Avery Tart; Stephen Carreon (Catherine); Jennifer Carreon (Sarah Shaney); Joe Wolf (Kaylee Bolton) and 7 great-grandchildren.
A private burial was held at Sharon Memorial Gardens. A memorial to celebrate Bill's life is being planned for the Fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region or St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Hankins and Whittington is serving the family. A full obituary detailing Bill's remarkable life can be found at www.HankinsandWhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020