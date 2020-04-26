Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William "Bill" Quinn. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Bill was a pioneer of the early years of television; an engineer with the heart and pen of a poet; a smart, savvy marketer; and quiet, proud veteran of WWII. Bill passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on April 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Bill was husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who lived for personal and virtual visits from his entire family in-state and around the country. Bill's beloved wife, Emma, predeceased him in December 2019.



Bill is survived by his brother, Phil Quinn (Averil) of Chesterfield, MO; his children, Patrick C. Quinn (Frances) of Concord; Moira Quinn Klein (Robert); Ceil Quinn Tart; and William F. Quinn (Jeannie) of Austin, TX; his grandchildren Charles Brian Quinn (Katie); Kevin Quinn (Kaylissa); Joel Quinn; Devin Klein; David Klein (Kate); Gillian Tart Snyder (Lou); Avery Tart; Stephen Carreon (Catherine); Jennifer Carreon (Sarah Shaney); Joe Wolf (Kaylee Bolton) and 7 great-grandchildren.



A private burial was held at Sharon Memorial Gardens. A memorial to celebrate Bill's life is being planned for the Fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region or St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Hankins and Whittington is serving the family. A full obituary detailing Bill's remarkable life can be found at









Bill was a pioneer of the early years of television; an engineer with the heart and pen of a poet; a smart, savvy marketer; and quiet, proud veteran of WWII. Bill passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on April 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Bill was husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who lived for personal and virtual visits from his entire family in-state and around the country. Bill's beloved wife, Emma, predeceased him in December 2019.Bill is survived by his brother, Phil Quinn (Averil) of Chesterfield, MO; his children, Patrick C. Quinn (Frances) of Concord; Moira Quinn Klein (Robert); Ceil Quinn Tart; and William F. Quinn (Jeannie) of Austin, TX; his grandchildren Charles Brian Quinn (Katie); Kevin Quinn (Kaylissa); Joel Quinn; Devin Klein; David Klein (Kate); Gillian Tart Snyder (Lou); Avery Tart; Stephen Carreon (Catherine); Jennifer Carreon (Sarah Shaney); Joe Wolf (Kaylee Bolton) and 7 great-grandchildren.A private burial was held at Sharon Memorial Gardens. A memorial to celebrate Bill's life is being planned for the Fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region or St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Hankins and Whittington is serving the family. A full obituary detailing Bill's remarkable life can be found at www.HankinsandWhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close