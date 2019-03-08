Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Thalmann. View Sign

John William Thalmann, 73, of Salisbury, NC passed away peacefully, February 16th, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer.



John was born to the late John Herbert Thalmann and Amy Walker Thalmann on Feb 5th, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Massapequa High School and attended Lafayette College and then served in the US Army.



John had a entrepreneurial spirit and was a successful business owner on Long Island before relocating to Charlotte, NC with his wife and business partner, Debbie Lutzen Thalmann. They quickly established themselves in the restaurant and catering business and opened Bedder, Bedder, and Moore in multiple locations throughout the Charlotte area as well as owning several commercial investments.



He was a member of St Luke's Lutheran church and served as bank treasurer.



With his free time John enjoyed golfing, boating and spending time on the lake with family and friends. Pssst



John aka "Pops" is survived by his wife, Debbie, his 3 children: John Thalmann, Donna Brown, and Heather Fry. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren: Haley, Fiona, Aidan, Talen, Joe, Nadia and John "JJ", as well as his sister Gail Shafer and brother Richard Thalmann.



Celebration of John's life will be on the lake at John and Debbie's home May 4th. All are welcome to come and enjoy all the things John loved. Anytime from 2pm till fireworks.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209 (704) 523-7981.



