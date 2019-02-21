John Young age 88 passed away on February 7, 2019. Home going services will be held 1pm, visitation 12pm Saturday at United House of Prayer-North Charlotte 1221 E. Sugar Creek Rd. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Young.
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2019