Johnnie F. Johnson, Sr., 86, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Friday, the 8th of March 2019 at his residence. He was born the 16th of August 1932 in Mecklenburg Co., NC, one of four children to the late Luther Lee Johnson and Reba May McCall Johnson. A quiet and gentle man he proudly served in the United States Army and was associated with Pilot Freight Co. for more than thirty years. The Johnson family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, the 15th of March 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM in The Historic Morehead St. Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors at Sharon Memorial Park. Johnnie is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Hilda S. Johnson; his four children: Reba J. Freeman (Doug); Johnnie F. Johnson, Jr. all of York, SC; Joann Johnson of Charlotte, NC and James Johnson (Nona) of Rock Hill, SC; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Johnson. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019