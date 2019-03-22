Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie James Watkins. View Sign

Mr. Johnnie James Watkins of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Aldersgate's Retirement Community's Cuthbertson Village in Charlotte, N.C. He was preceded in his death by his wife, Louise Craig Watkins, his stepmother, Fannie Mabry Watkins of Winnsboro, S.C., parents, James and Cora Watkins, his daughters, Debra W. Gerald and Dorothy A. Watkins, his son, Jackey C. Watkins, his sisters, Maggie Brown, Mattie L. Ellison, Ida W. Grier, and Alberta Young, and brothers, Willie Watkins and Saul Williams. Mr. Watkins is survived by his daughter Rosa Chapell of Winnsboro, S.C., his sons, Stanley D. Watkins (Aldriche) and Johnie N. Watkins (Mex Shelia) of Charlotte, N.C., his sister, Mary A. Pauling of Winnsboro, S.C., and thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Mr. Watkins will be funeralized on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the New Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 3546 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, 11201 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, N.C. Memorial donations on behalf of Johnnie Watkins may be made to New Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Johnnie James Watkins of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Aldersgate's Retirement Community's Cuthbertson Village in Charlotte, N.C. He was preceded in his death by his wife, Louise Craig Watkins, his stepmother, Fannie Mabry Watkins of Winnsboro, S.C., parents, James and Cora Watkins, his daughters, Debra W. Gerald and Dorothy A. Watkins, his son, Jackey C. Watkins, his sisters, Maggie Brown, Mattie L. Ellison, Ida W. Grier, and Alberta Young, and brothers, Willie Watkins and Saul Williams. Mr. Watkins is survived by his daughter Rosa Chapell of Winnsboro, S.C., his sons, Stanley D. Watkins (Aldriche) and Johnie N. Watkins (Mex Shelia) of Charlotte, N.C., his sister, Mary A. Pauling of Winnsboro, S.C., and thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Mr. Watkins will be funeralized on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the New Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 3546 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, 11201 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, N.C. Memorial donations on behalf of Johnnie Watkins may be made to New Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte

115 John McCarroll Ave

Charlotte , NC 28216

(704) 332-7109 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close