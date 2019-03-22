Mr. Johnnie James Watkins of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Aldersgate's Retirement Community's Cuthbertson Village in Charlotte, N.C. He was preceded in his death by his wife, Louise Craig Watkins, his stepmother, Fannie Mabry Watkins of Winnsboro, S.C., parents, James and Cora Watkins, his daughters, Debra W. Gerald and Dorothy A. Watkins, his son, Jackey C. Watkins, his sisters, Maggie Brown, Mattie L. Ellison, Ida W. Grier, and Alberta Young, and brothers, Willie Watkins and Saul Williams. Mr. Watkins is survived by his daughter Rosa Chapell of Winnsboro, S.C., his sons, Stanley D. Watkins (Aldriche) and Johnie N. Watkins (Mex Shelia) of Charlotte, N.C., his sister, Mary A. Pauling of Winnsboro, S.C., and thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Watkins will be funeralized on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the New Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 3546 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, 11201 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, N.C. Memorial donations on behalf of Johnnie Watkins may be made to New Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019