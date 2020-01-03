Johnnie Mae Stowe-Harris, 74, of Ballantyne, passed away on December 7, 2019 at Levine and Dickson, Huntersville.
She was born on October 21, 1945 to the late Audrey Mitchell and Rev. Odell Stowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Roy, Robert and Jackie. She was a retiree of Gaston County DDS and held the
designations as a Certified Global Career Development Facilitator and Notary Public. She is survived by her son, Christopher Stowe (Claudia) and granddaughter Calli Lauren of Charlotte NC. She leaves behind an extraordinary example of faith in God and a host of loving family, relatives and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020