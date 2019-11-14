John (Johnnie) N. Jordan of Matthews, NC died on Wednesday November 6, 2019, at Novant Medical Center Matthews. John was 94, he was born on June 12, 1925 in Marshville, NC. John is survived by his wife Phyllis (Lunde) and his son Jim Paneque (wife Rita) step children Helen Lunde of Charlotte , NC and John Lunde II of Peabody, MA. Grandchildren Robert Paneque and Beth (husband Mike) Gibson and great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews great nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be on 11/16 1pm service at 2pm at the Matthews United Methodist Church,burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Folds of Honor.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 14, 2019