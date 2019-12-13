Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Toomer Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie Lee Toomer Jr. CHARLOTTE - Johnnie Lee Toomer Jr. was born on January 26th, 1951, in Bamberg, SC, to his mother, Christine Brown, and father, John L. Toomer Sr. He died at age 68 on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy of Charlotte after losing a long battle with health issues. Johnnie was raised in Florida and spent majority of his life in Charlotte, NC. He was a faithful employee of The Charlotte Observer, where he retired from after 18 years of service. Service will be held on December 14, 2019, at 2pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3434 Miranda Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216. Brenda, the Toomer, Harrod and Stocks families would like to thank everyone for their abundant outpouring of love, concern and support during this incredibly difficult time.

