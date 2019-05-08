Johnnie Wilks (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Wilks.
Service Information
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-2722
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Johnnie Wilks 87, of Charlotte, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1515 Remount Road Charlotte, NC 28208 Time: Visitation 11:30 AM to 12:00 NoonServices will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church-Lowrys in Lowrys, Chester County, South Carolina.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.