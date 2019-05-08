Mr. Johnnie Wilks 87, of Charlotte, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1515 Remount Road Charlotte, NC 28208 Time: Visitation 11:30 AM to 12:00 NoonServices will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church-Lowrys in Lowrys, Chester County, South Carolina.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2019