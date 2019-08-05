Johnny Bernard Johnson, age 75, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019.
Johnny is survived by his wife Joanne Johnson of Charlotte; his daughter Ashley Landrum of Rock Hill; his son John Johnson of Charlotte; step children Lori Osborn; Leslie Turner. Michael Osborn; grandchildren Marley Landrum, Collin Wilson, Alyssa Milam and Gavin Osborn.
Family will receive friends at 11am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. A memorial service will follow at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Levine Cancer Institute (www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/get-involved/donate.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 5, 2019