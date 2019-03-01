Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Johnny Calvin Phifer, 82, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born January 20, 1937 in Mecklenburg County, NC, to the late Bruce and Edna Phifer. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne Hinsdale Phifer and a son John Calvin Phifer Jr.



He was a lifelong member of Oakhurst Baptist Church in Charlotte. Johnny also was a founding member of Queen City Model A Club.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. Private



burial will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:45pm prior to the service.



Johnny is survived by a daughter, Anne Phifer Bilby, husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, SC, their children Ashley, Greg and Kristen. Daughter, Mandy Phifer of Wingate, NC, her son Jon Paul Perault. Daughter, Cherise Elder, husband Todd of Lake Wylie, SC, their children, Lily, Jason and Derek. Son, Ray Creede, wife Carol of Sumter, SC, their son Ray Michael. A brother, Danny Phifer, wife Helen of Marshville, NC, and a sister Gayle Hatley of Mint Hill, NC. He also had five great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to The JoVonne Foundation, PO Box 355, Marshville, NC 28103, a non-profit which supports charities that were dear to both Mr. & Mrs. Phifer.



Online condolences may be made at



Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Phifer family.

Johnny Calvin Phifer, 82, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born January 20, 1937 in Mecklenburg County, NC, to the late Bruce and Edna Phifer. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne Hinsdale Phifer and a son John Calvin Phifer Jr.He was a lifelong member of Oakhurst Baptist Church in Charlotte. Johnny also was a founding member of Queen City Model A Club.Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. Privateburial will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:45pm prior to the service.Johnny is survived by a daughter, Anne Phifer Bilby, husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, SC, their children Ashley, Greg and Kristen. Daughter, Mandy Phifer of Wingate, NC, her son Jon Paul Perault. Daughter, Cherise Elder, husband Todd of Lake Wylie, SC, their children, Lily, Jason and Derek. Son, Ray Creede, wife Carol of Sumter, SC, their son Ray Michael. A brother, Danny Phifer, wife Helen of Marshville, NC, and a sister Gayle Hatley of Mint Hill, NC. He also had five great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to The JoVonne Foundation, PO Box 355, Marshville, NC 28103, a non-profit which supports charities that were dear to both Mr. & Mrs. Phifer.Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Phifer family. Funeral Home Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.

1904 Lancaster Avenue

Monroe , NC 28112

(704) 283-8141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close