Johnny Calvin Phifer, 82, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born January 20, 1937 in Mecklenburg County, NC, to the late Bruce and Edna Phifer. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne Hinsdale Phifer and a son John Calvin Phifer Jr.
He was a lifelong member of Oakhurst Baptist Church in Charlotte. Johnny also was a founding member of Queen City Model A Club.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. Private
burial will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:45pm prior to the service.
Johnny is survived by a daughter, Anne Phifer Bilby, husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, SC, their children Ashley, Greg and Kristen. Daughter, Mandy Phifer of Wingate, NC, her son Jon Paul Perault. Daughter, Cherise Elder, husband Todd of Lake Wylie, SC, their children, Lily, Jason and Derek. Son, Ray Creede, wife Carol of Sumter, SC, their son Ray Michael. A brother, Danny Phifer, wife Helen of Marshville, NC, and a sister Gayle Hatley of Mint Hill, NC. He also had five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to The JoVonne Foundation, PO Box 355, Marshville, NC 28103, a non-profit which supports charities that were dear to both Mr. & Mrs. Phifer.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Phifer family.
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019