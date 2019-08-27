Johnny M. Doyle Jr. (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Road Baptist Church
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
On Saturday, August 24, 2019 - maybe exactly 56 years to the minute of entering into the covenant of marriage with his beloved wife - Johnny M. Doyle, Jr., 80, passed away. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 11AM at Park Road Baptist Church, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Park Road Baptist Church, Levine & Dickson Hospice House, or simply share kindness and love with others. Please visit www.throbertson.com for the full obituary.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2019
