Dr. Johnny Robert Parker ASHEBORO - Dr. Johnny Robert Parker passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday evening, June 2nd, 2020. Johnny was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on August 18, 1928, to the late William Hiram and Mary Eunice Downing Parker. He was predeceased by his siblings: Celia Jones, Gladys Vande Vanter, Earl Parker, Mary Ruth Davenport, and Dorothy Swanson. Survivors are his wife of 68 years, Lucinda (Cindy) Sherman Parker, his children: Alan Parker and wife Debbie, Kenneth Parker and wife Suzanne, Steven Parker and wife Pam, and Joseph Parker and wife Rhonda. Johnny is also survived by his grandchildren: Robert Parker, wife Sarah and great granddaughter Charlotte, Kelly Cofer, husband Josh and great grandson Adam, Andrew Parker, wife Caitlin and great granddaughter Elliot, Johnathan Parker and wife Maria, Grant Parker, Holden Parker, Michael Parker, wife Brooke and great grandson Braxton, Philip Parker, wife Jessica and great granddaughter Brianna, Elizabeth Parker, Thomas Parker, wife Rebekah, granddaughter Hazel and grandson Everett, Rebekah Weisgerber and husband Billy, Benjamin Parker and wife Meredith. Johnny attended public school in Rocky Mount, NC through tenth grade. Following a move with his parents to Newport News, VA in the summer of 1944, he attended Newport News High School, graduating at the end of January, 1946. Johnny attended the following colleges and universities: Campbell Junior College at Buies Creek NC: 1947-1949, AA Degree; Wake Forest College at Wake Forest, NC: 1949-1951, BA Degree, "Magna Cum Laude"; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC: 1954-1955, MEd Degree; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC: 1955-1962 EdD Degree. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from November 1952 to September 1954. Dr. Parker was a dedicated public educator beginning as a teacher at Bladenboro High School, Bladenboro, NC from Sept. 1951-Nov. 1952 and Oxford High School, Oxford, NC - 1955-1956. He served as Principal in Whiteville, NC at Edgewood Elementary School from 1956-1959 and Whiteville Elementary School from 1959-1962. He served the Asheboro City Schools, Asheboro, NC as Director of Elementary Education from 1962-1965 and Assistant Superintendent from 1965 until he retired in 1986. Johnny loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church, Asheboro, NC since 1962. He served for many years as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, Children's Bible drill leader, nursery worker, member and chairperson of many committees including the Diaconate and two pastor search committees. Johnny was also committed to community service. He was a member of Lions Clubs International since 1956 and Asheboro Lions Club since 1962. Much of his work as a Lion was with the visually impaired and Meals-On-Wheels. He served one year as District Governor. On several occasions he served as Chairman of State and District Committees. He served on the Randolph County Mental Health Board for a period of about twenty years from its beginning in 1968, including several years of service as chairman. He served with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools as a member of the Elementary Commission and of the North Carolina Elementary Committee from the mid-1960s until the early 1990s. While serving as a member of the Elementary Commission, he served as a member of the Executive Council and as a member and Chairman of the Committee on Standards. Throughout those years he also served as chairman of committees that visited school systems throughout North Carolina as part of their accreditation of elementary schools. The family will have a private celebration of Johnny's life. The celebration will be live streamed on YouTube via the First Baptist, Asheboro YouTube channel on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10 am. Arrangements are being handled through Pugh Funeral Home (www.pughfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The North Carolina Baptist Foundation (for the Parker Endowment #006916, which provides support for mission activities and scholarships for members of Asheboro First Baptist Church), 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511-4257 or to Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.