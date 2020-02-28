Johnsie Mae Mullis Bridges, age 88, widow of the late Claude Edward Bridges, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Born in Kannapolis, she was a daughter of the late Chatam Johnson Mullis and Virgie Mae Haney Mullis. Mrs. Bridges was a long-time member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church. She was also a member of the ExxonMobil Annuitants Club. Mrs. Bridges was very artistic and loved to sew, paint, draw, and color. She was known for her beautiful smile and sense of humor.
Mrs. Bridges is survived by two daughters, Sheila Bridges Adams (Dwayne) and Kelly Bridges Spearman (Wayne); a daughter-in-law, Catherine Lassiter Bridges; six grandchildren, Toby Hopper, Colbey Hopper (Katherine), Brandon Bridges (Stacy), Chase Crumley, Nicole Spearman, and Sarah Spearman; four great grandchildren, McKenzie Bridges, Olivia Hopper, Winnie Mae Hopper, and Hayden Bridges; a sister, Billie Jo "Peggy" Edgison; two brothers, Parks Mullis and Wayne Mullis (Shirley); and beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Gary Lee Bridges; and a sister, Elsie Crainshaw.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NC Baptist Aging Ministry, Designated for Grandparents Program, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2020