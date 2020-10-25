1/1
Johnsie Hannon Locke
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnsie Hannon Locke passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1929 in Charlotte, where she lived her entire life.

Johnsie graduated from Charlotte Technical High School "Tech High" where she met her future husband Allen. She was an executive administrative assistant at R.E. Mason for many years. Johnsie loved sewing and other crafts, playing bridge, gardening, and the beach. She and Allen were members of Third Presbyterian Church.

Johnsie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Allen Andrews Locke as well as her parents, Elias and Thay Hannon, and her older sister Jean. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.

There will be a graveside service at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave. Charlotte, NC, 28226 or Alzheimer's Association- Western Chapter, 4600 Park Red, suite 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved