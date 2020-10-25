Johnsie Hannon Locke passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1929 in Charlotte, where she lived her entire life.
Johnsie graduated from Charlotte Technical High School "Tech High" where she met her future husband Allen. She was an executive administrative assistant at R.E. Mason for many years. Johnsie loved sewing and other crafts, playing bridge, gardening, and the beach. She and Allen were members of Third Presbyterian Church.
Johnsie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Allen Andrews Locke as well as her parents, Elias and Thay Hannon, and her older sister Jean. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.
There will be a graveside service at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave. Charlotte, NC, 28226 or Alzheimer's Association
- Western Chapter, 4600 Park Red, suite 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.
