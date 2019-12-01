Jolene "Jo" Baker, of Charlotte, NC went to heaven on November 2, 2019. Jolene was born on March 14, 1939 in Bakersville, NC to Carl and Faye Buchanan.



Jolene was a retired banker, having worked for Wachovia Bank for over 25 years. She attended Newell Baptist Church for many years where she was very active, she loved serving the Lord and her church family.



Jolene had a huge love of flowers and was happiest when she was working in her yard. She also enjoyed spending time with her "King George" friends.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years,Roger Baker. She is survived by her sister, Wanda Kay Smith of Bakersville, NC, her son Rodney Baker and wife Shannon of Concord, NC, her daughter Allyson Baker of Charlotte NC, grandchildren Jordan, Emily and Hannah Baker of Concord, NC, and several cherished nieces and nephews.



Her family will recieve friends on Saturday December 2, 2019 at Newell Baptist Church 9115 Newell Baptist Church Road Charlotte NC. from 12:30pm to 1:45pm, with the service to follow at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Newell Baptist Church



Arrangements are in the care of Harrisburg Funeral and Cremation.

