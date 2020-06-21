Jolita "Jo" (Shute) Griffin
1929 - 2020
Jolita (Jo) Shute Griffin, 91, passed to her heavenly home on June 17, 2020 at Atrium Health. She was born in Lancaster, SC on January 1, 1929 at the beginning of the great depression to the late PS & Mable Shute.

She was a homemaker and had worked at Del Mar and Belk Printing. Her love for singing in the church choir was only surpassed by her love for flowers of all kind.

She is survived by daughters, Cathy (Eddie) Hodges, Barbara Ballard, granddaughters, Diane Hodges-Conrad (Ray), Melissa Surratt (Cory), Crystal Ballard and Kara Ballard. Four Great-Grand Children, Bentley and Hudson Surratt, Charlotte Conrad, Noah Williams, one Sister, Vivian Kate Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held in Charlotte Memorial Gardens. There will be memorial service announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that gifts honoring Jo be sent to the American Heart Association or the Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
