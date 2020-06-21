Jolita (Jo) Shute Griffin, 91, passed to her heavenly home on June 17, 2020 at Atrium Health. She was born in Lancaster, SC on January 1, 1929 at the beginning of the great depression to the late PS & Mable Shute.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Del Mar and Belk Printing. Her love for singing in the church choir was only surpassed by her love for flowers of all kind.
She is survived by daughters, Cathy (Eddie) Hodges, Barbara Ballard, granddaughters, Diane Hodges-Conrad (Ray), Melissa Surratt (Cory), Crystal Ballard and Kara Ballard. Four Great-Grand Children, Bentley and Hudson Surratt, Charlotte Conrad, Noah Williams, one Sister, Vivian Kate Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be held in Charlotte Memorial Gardens. There will be memorial service announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that gifts honoring Jo be sent to the American Heart Association or the Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Del Mar and Belk Printing. Her love for singing in the church choir was only surpassed by her love for flowers of all kind.
She is survived by daughters, Cathy (Eddie) Hodges, Barbara Ballard, granddaughters, Diane Hodges-Conrad (Ray), Melissa Surratt (Cory), Crystal Ballard and Kara Ballard. Four Great-Grand Children, Bentley and Hudson Surratt, Charlotte Conrad, Noah Williams, one Sister, Vivian Kate Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be held in Charlotte Memorial Gardens. There will be memorial service announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that gifts honoring Jo be sent to the American Heart Association or the Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.