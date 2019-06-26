Jon Gregory Tilsch, 72, died June 21. He was born in Chicago and married to Susan Eastman for 38 years. Greg received a Bachelor of Architecture, KS Univ, 1970 and a MBA from Kellogg, Northwestern Univ 1989. In retirement, he became certified as a Master Naturalist from Clemson.
He was a fighter pilot in the Air Force in the Vietnam War stationed in Thailand. He flew F-4 phantoms achieving the rank of Captain. He spent 4 years in Germany flying missions for NATO. Greg was a real estate developer with Homart Development, Sears Roebuck, Target Corp, and Morningstar Properties in Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, John (Polly) and grandson, Henry Christopher of San Francisco; and 2 brothers, Brad and Doug of Chicago. He was preceded in death by son, Christopher and his parents.
A service will be held at 3PM, Friday, June 28 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd, Charlotte. Contributions can be made to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 26, 2019