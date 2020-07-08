Jon Perry Brady, 78, died July 1, 2020 in the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte.
Jon was born on October 24, 1941 to Maude Isley Brady and Clyde Brevard Brady, the youngest child of the family behind sister Jane and the eldest sibling, Jerry Brady. He was involved with the Boy Scouts from an early age and ultimately earned his Eagle Scout during high school. He attended Myers Park High School where he played football and graduated in 1959. Following high school, he attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a major in Political Science and a minor in Business. He made many lifelong friends there including many of his brothers at Sigma Chi fraternity and the Gorgon's Head Lodge. In 2007, Jon established the Jon P. Brady Scholarship fund at UNC in order to provide financial aid to students.
Jon began his career working part time in his father's amusement and vending distribution business during high school and college and joined the firm full time in 1963 upon graduation. He worked in all aspects of the company, including service, warehouse, parts, sales, and eventually took over the firm from his father as President in 1975 and then CEO in 1988.
Jon married Gwen Houck on August 13, 1966, in Charleston, WV. They were members of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Charlotte Country Club, and Blowing Rock Country Club. He and Gwen loved to travel the world and visited such places as China, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, South America and Europe.
Jon was well respected by his peers, customers, employees, and competitors with his gentle, caring, and hospitable nature and everyone enjoyed being around him. He served on the board of directors for many years for the AMOA, one of the amusement industry's major trade associations. He was selected by the AAMA (another leading trade association) as the Man of The Year, presently known as The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The event was celebrated by over 200 friends and industry partners in Orlando on March 8, 1996.
Jon spent countless hours and days surf fishing, offshore fishing, boating, and golfing with his family and friends. He fell in love with the beauty of Figure 8 Island, NC and entertained many friends and family there throughout the years. His two sons and wife Gwen also enjoyed many years of great family memories together there. Jon was also an avid runner and long-time member of the Dowd YMCA. He enjoyed hiking and spent many summers in Blowing Rock, NC.
Jon met people easily and as a consequence, he had many friends. He was good humored which made people comfortable around him. He was a person that was slow to anger but quick to smile and someone that you could count on. While Jon was thrifty by nature, he was also very generous. He was extremely unique in his ability to "carry on" while faced with more than his fair share of physical limitations.
Jon loved and honored his wife and children. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Houck Brady; two sons, Jon Winton Brady and his wife, Alicia and Chris Brady and his wife, Erin, all of Charlotte; grandchildren, Jon Luca, Vivienne, Stratton and Buck Brady; brother-in-law, Charles Houck and his wife, Terri of Beckley, West Virginia; nieces, Linda McDonald and Margaret Cochrane and nephews, Eddie Street and Cutter Houck. In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brevard Brady and a sister, Jane Brady Street.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks for all of the amazing staff at The Cypress Stewart Center, all of the first responders that helped Jon throughout the years, and especially Shante Gaskin and Matania Macena, his close friends and caregivers.
A private family service to celebrate Jon's life will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM and will be streamed on www.myersparkpres.org/funerals
and will also be recorded. In lieu of a traditional service and visitation, the family will be having a non-contact drive-by at 354 Ridgewood Ave, Charlotte, NC, from 4-6 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that donations made in memory of Jon Perry Brady, be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Donations may be mailed to:
Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163,
Or called in at 1-800 708-7644
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
