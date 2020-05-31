Jon Wesley Furr, 84 years old, of Indian Trail, NC passed away on May 26, 2020 at Special Touch Living Facility in Huntersville, NC. He was born on January 16, 1936 in Union County, NC to the late Lewis and Nina H. Furr.
Jon retired from Piedmont Natural Gas and also owned a hair salon. Jon was a loyal member of Morningstar Lutheran Church where he spent a great deal of time volunteering and helping those in need. Jon discovered later in life his artistic talent and hand painted Christmas cards yearly.
In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Ransom; and sisters, Dorothy, Gloria, and Betty Sue.
Jon is survived by his wife, Lola Shuping Furr; his children, Sandra and Lisa; six grandchildren, and two great grand children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association and Morning Star Lutheran Church.
Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Furr family. Online Condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Jon retired from Piedmont Natural Gas and also owned a hair salon. Jon was a loyal member of Morningstar Lutheran Church where he spent a great deal of time volunteering and helping those in need. Jon discovered later in life his artistic talent and hand painted Christmas cards yearly.
In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Ransom; and sisters, Dorothy, Gloria, and Betty Sue.
Jon is survived by his wife, Lola Shuping Furr; his children, Sandra and Lisa; six grandchildren, and two great grand children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association and Morning Star Lutheran Church.
Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Furr family. Online Condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.