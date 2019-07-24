Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan David Christenbury. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan David Christenbury, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died at his home from a heart attack on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Allen Christenbury, Sr. and Rebecca Suther Christenbury. Jonathan moved to Charlotte when he was 12 years old and graduated from Charlotte Christian School in 1973. He attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and graduated in 1977. He went on to graduate from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1981. After medical school, he completed a residency in ophthalmology at the Duke Eye Center in 1985 and a fellowship in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA in 1987.



In 1987, Jonathan and his family returned to Charlotte, North Carolina, and he established his private practice, Christenbury Eye Center. He became a pioneer in laser vision correction and intraocular lens implantation surgery. He performed the first LASIK eye surgery in the Carolinas in the early 1990s, was a clinical investigator for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for many novel laser eye technologies, and successfully performed over 100,000 laser vision correction surgeries. He was a compassionate physician and took pride in the opportunity to help improve and restore patients' sight.



Jonathan was a loving and attentive husband and father who shared his love of skiing, SCUBA diving, Carolina Panther football, and Duke Basketball with his wife and children. He had a kind and generous spirit and was passionate about helping the underprivileged in his community. He was a member of Calvary Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and in recent years attended Church at Charlotte (recently New City Church).



Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, Allen Christenbury, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary McMahan Christenbury of Charlotte, North Carolina; his son Joseph Gill Christenbury and his wife Kathryn Byrne Christenbury of Atlanta, Georgia; and his daughter Lauren Elizabeth Christenbury of Atlanta, Georgia.



He is also survived by his mother, Rebecca Christenbury of Boone, North Carolina; his brother, Allen Christenbury, Jr. of Boone, North Carolina; and his sister, Rebecca Christenbury Rhodes and her husband, Wayne Rhodes of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. In addition, he is survived by his two grandchildren, John Clayton Christenbury and Carden Grace Christenbury, both of Atlanta, Georgia.



A memorial service will be held at New City Church, (formerly know as Church at Charlotte) 2500 Carmel Road Charlotte, NC 28226 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Visitation with the family will be held at the church following the service. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duke Eye Center, 2351 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Jonathan David Christenbury, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died at his home from a heart attack on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Allen Christenbury, Sr. and Rebecca Suther Christenbury. Jonathan moved to Charlotte when he was 12 years old and graduated from Charlotte Christian School in 1973. He attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and graduated in 1977. He went on to graduate from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1981. After medical school, he completed a residency in ophthalmology at the Duke Eye Center in 1985 and a fellowship in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA in 1987.In 1987, Jonathan and his family returned to Charlotte, North Carolina, and he established his private practice, Christenbury Eye Center. He became a pioneer in laser vision correction and intraocular lens implantation surgery. He performed the first LASIK eye surgery in the Carolinas in the early 1990s, was a clinical investigator for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for many novel laser eye technologies, and successfully performed over 100,000 laser vision correction surgeries. He was a compassionate physician and took pride in the opportunity to help improve and restore patients' sight.Jonathan was a loving and attentive husband and father who shared his love of skiing, SCUBA diving, Carolina Panther football, and Duke Basketball with his wife and children. He had a kind and generous spirit and was passionate about helping the underprivileged in his community. He was a member of Calvary Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and in recent years attended Church at Charlotte (recently New City Church).Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, Allen Christenbury, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary McMahan Christenbury of Charlotte, North Carolina; his son Joseph Gill Christenbury and his wife Kathryn Byrne Christenbury of Atlanta, Georgia; and his daughter Lauren Elizabeth Christenbury of Atlanta, Georgia.He is also survived by his mother, Rebecca Christenbury of Boone, North Carolina; his brother, Allen Christenbury, Jr. of Boone, North Carolina; and his sister, Rebecca Christenbury Rhodes and her husband, Wayne Rhodes of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. In addition, he is survived by his two grandchildren, John Clayton Christenbury and Carden Grace Christenbury, both of Atlanta, Georgia.A memorial service will be held at New City Church, (formerly know as Church at Charlotte) 2500 Carmel Road Charlotte, NC 28226 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Visitation with the family will be held at the church following the service. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duke Eye Center, 2351 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close