Jonathan Jay Heiden
1990 - 2020
Jonathan Jay Heiden
January 29, 1990 - October 28, 2020
Florence, South Carolina - Jonathan Jay (J.Jay) Heiden born January 29, 1990, in Florence SC, age 30, passed away on October 28, 2020. He and his family resided in Florence, SC.
While living in Charlotte, NC J.Jay was a member of Temple Beth EL and attended Charlotte Country Day Day School. J.Jay was active on the CCDS wrestling, JV football and Lacrosse teams. Lacrosse was J.Jay's true passion. His position was "goalie" the year the team went to the finals. During J. Jay's sophomore year, he had an opportunity to play lacrosse for The Salisbury School for Boys in CT. J. Jay attended West Florence High School in Florence, S.C. graduating in 2008 and was honored as "Mr. Florence High". He subsequently attended East Carolina University.
J. Jay enjoyed tinkering with cars and he and his buddies would spend hours in his parents' garage installing sound systems, and detailing cars until they sparkled.
J. Jay was a loving husband and father to a beautiful 5 year old son, Benjamin. In addition to his parents Dr. Larry Heiden and Robin Heiden Lavecchia, J. Jay is survived by his wife Taylor Bryson Heiden and son Benjamin Laurence Heiden, siblings Nicole Heiden Sodoma, Lola LaVecchia, Richard Joseph LaVecchia IV, Dr. Marc Heiden (Sherry), Derek Heiden (Melissa) and family friend, Debbie Wells. In addition several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and extended family members who will miss J. Jay tremendously. He is also survived by his wife's family, Leigh and Robby Bryson and his three sister-in-laws. A memorial with be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Jonathan Jay Heiden to Temple Beth EL, Charlotte N.C. and /or to 'Benjamin Laurence Heiden Trust' at South State Bank Florence, SC.


Published in & from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Our whole family sends heartfelt prayers for strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time.
The Boan Family
November 5, 2020
Jj was a special kid.. .our family is devastated to say the least...there are no words...parents should not outlive their children....he is out there in the heavens now somewhere dancing with Grumma rose and doing calculus with papa julie....he can finally meet his namesake...we will be praying for everyone in our family especially uncle larry...we love you...rip jj.
Mindy heiden
November 5, 2020
Robin, Richard,Lola and Dr. Larry ,we are so sorry for your loss. J.J. was a special guy, he was always so sweet and kind. Our prayers are love are with you all at this time! Sincerely, Jim and Barb
Jim and Barb King
November 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Many prayers for Benji as I know he adored his dad.
Karen McPeters (Benjis 4K teacher)
November 3, 2020
Dr Larry, Dr Marc and families, our condolences to everyone for the loss of JJ, our prayers are with you all at this difficult time
Pauline Scripnick
November 2, 2020
To the Family, You have my sincere condolence during this profoundly sad time. Your Family is in my prayers. New to the area, JJ was among the first people I met. He was a joy to meet and do business with. He spoke proudly of his grandmother, the 1st Grand Matron of the Eastern Star in SC. We connected and had great conversations. He sent photos of his trip to Colorado and even thru texts he was personable, nice, kind, friendly and all of the superlatives described here by others. To his parents: The mourning of a Mother is the most grevious of earthly sorrows. My heart breaks for you both. Find solace in the fact that you raised a beautiful human. May the love and support of your family and friends cover you all. Rest easy JJ Heiden Be well...
Glaceria Mason
November 2, 2020
To all of J. Jay's family- We are heartbroken and so very sorry. Whenever J.Jay was present there was always so much fun and laughter! He wil be so missed. As many have mentioned in their tributes his magnificent smile will live on in our hearts forever. May the memory of his smile comfort all of you during this difficult time. Rest in Peace J.Jay.
Tracy and Julie Young
November 2, 2020
Our prayers go out to the entire Heiden family at the loss of J. Jay. Dr. Larry, Dr. Marc, Derek Nicole and Benji may you gain Strength from the Memories of the GOOD J Jay brought into the world. May G-d's Love support you and the ENTIRE Heiden and LaVecchia families in your LOSS of your son, brother, father. His GOOD Name will live long after he is gone. Julia V. James, Beth Israel Congregation
Julia V. James
November 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with JJ´s family for their tremendous loss which is also a loss for all who knew him. Bill and I have so many fond memories of our boys playing lacrosse at Charlotte Country Day and the friendship they shared over the years. JJ always had the biggest smile. Our hearts are breaking for everyone who knew him.
Bill and Teresa Sturges
November 1, 2020
To JJ´s family, we are sad to hear about your loss. We have many fond memories of JJ from when we often saw him during his high school days at Country Day. He always had a beautiful smile. He was so funny, kind and respectful. You have our deepest sympathy.
Roy & Kathy Langley
November 1, 2020
Dear Dr. Larry and the extended Heiden family, Please accept my heartfelt condolences on your most grievous loss. May the many past good memories of your son, brother, nephew and father strengthen you now and in the coming days.
Tim Nauss
October 31, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to the entire family! JJ will forever be a part of so many wonderful memories for my family and me! My heart is full of sadness. I´m so very sorry.
Amy Grace
October 31, 2020
J Jay, you will be missed my friend! Your friendship, loyalty and humor will never be forgotten. My condolences go out to your family. You were truly one of a kind!
Taylor Carter
Friend
October 31, 2020
May the good Lord bring you all peace in this difficult time. You family is in our prayers and thoughts.
Bill, Jane, Nick, and Ashlin Schuster
October 31, 2020
Dr.Larry, I am so sorry. You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Phyllis
October 31, 2020
Robin -- I am heart broken for you. Please know that you remain in my thoughts.
Scott Ferguson
October 31, 2020
Larry, Robin and both of your dear families: I am so very sorry for your great loss. I pray GOD will wrap his healing and comforting arms around you, like only HE can. You all remain in my thoughts and prayers! Much Love, Tamika Malone
Tamika Malone
October 31, 2020
God strength to the families. God grant me the SERENITY to Accept the things I cannot Change COURAGE to change the Things I Can an the Wisdom to know the Difference. As God embrace each one for he's the one to trust an the one to lean on for understanding.May God bless each one today an beyond
J Gattison
October 30, 2020
I had to send out my deepest sympathy to y'guys because I couldn't have met ppl more nicer & caring then the both Dr. Heiden's. My heart aches for y'all . May God give y'all lots of strength in this difficult time!!!
Delores Porter
October 30, 2020
I taught JJay when he was in the third grade at Charlotte Country Day! I am so sorry to hear about his death!
Sarah Dargan (Cornejo)
October 30, 2020
When you feel like talking or texting, I am always available for you. With love, June and Henry Merritt Jr. Larry. We are so sadden with the news of the loss of your son. Bless be God.
Dr Henry & June Merritt Ft Lauderdale, Fl.
October 30, 2020
To the Family, I didn't know Jonathan except as Benji's dad. I know that Benji loves his dad more than anything. I imagine what you all are going through is very painful. It's not much but know that I am praying for you all. I will love on Benji when he is with me at school. So sorry for this loss. In God's time you will all heal.
Emily E Altman
October 30, 2020
Our love and prayers are with you all at this sad time.
Laurie Matthews
October 30, 2020
Dr. Larry, No words will take away the pain. I'm thinking of you and your .
Debbie Beckwith Watson
October 30, 2020
I cannot begin to imagine the pain you and your family are feeling right now. J.Jay and our son Robbie are the same age. May you find peace in memories .
Cindy McIntosh (widow of Randy)
October 30, 2020
SO SORRY IN MY PRAYERS BLESS THE FAMILY THOUGH THIS TIME
PHEREBIE WALL
October 30, 2020
Prayers for the whole family
Rev. Mary Finklea
October 30, 2020
Dr. Larry, Robin, and family, I am so sorry to hear this! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Murriel Coleman Calcutt
October 30, 2020
Drs Larry and Marc, I'm so sad to hear of the passing of your son and brother. May God's live comfort your hearts.
Tony Reed
October 30, 2020
Devastated to learn of J Jay's passing. I have such fond memories of him when we carpooled to Charlotte Country Day School. He always had a smile on his face, and he was always well mannered whenever I was around him. I am truly sorry for your loss, and I can only believe he is in a much better place now. Rest in Peace, J Jay!!
ROB SAPPENFIELD JR
October 30, 2020
Robin, Larry, Richard, Lola, Marc, Derek, Nicole... Sam and I are heartbroken for all of you. J Jay was such a special young man. Please know our thoughts prayers and love are with each and every one of you.
Sam and Sandy McGuckin
October 30, 2020
Sending our deepest condolence, May God Bless y´all in your hour of need
Rhett and Mary Butler
October 30, 2020
He will be truly missed!! We can not even believe it. He was a very good friend. & one happy, outgoing & loving individual!! Our hearts are broken! We loved this young man! We are praying for you all. So very sorry Dr Larry & the rest of the family.
Chapel Carter & Family
October 30, 2020
Robin & Family, I'm really sorry for JJ's death. May God give you all the comfort, the peace, the strength during this very sad moment. JJ has always been very sweet and kind to me. I'll never forget him. May he rest in peace, in the arms of God.
Sueli Teruya
October 30, 2020
May god give the family strength and comfort during the difficult journey ahead
Stanley Gaddy
October 30, 2020
Robin & Family~ We are wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Keeping your family in our prayers.
Jeanette Elliott
October 30, 2020
To the family jj was one of my husband's best friends he will be missed truly .we love you jay .new world jay always ur legacy will live on
Crystal Bruno
October 30, 2020
Dr. Larry I once read noone but a parent can know the love that a heart holds.I know you are heartbroken Please know you and your family are in my heart and prayers keep your famiy close if you can it will mean so much in the days ahead
Linda Harrelson
