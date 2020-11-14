Jonathan Jay Heiden

January 29, 1990 - October 28, 2020

Florence, South Carolina - Jonathan Jay (J.Jay) Heiden born January 29, 1990, in Florence SC, age 30, passed away on October 28, 2020. He and his family resided in Florence, SC.

While living in Charlotte, NC J.Jay was a member of Temple Beth EL and attended Charlotte Country Day Day School. J.Jay was active on the CCDS wrestling, JV football and Lacrosse teams. Lacrosse was J.Jay's true passion. His position was "goalie" the year the team went to the finals. During J. Jay's sophomore year, he had an opportunity to play lacrosse for The Salisbury School for Boys in CT. J. Jay attended West Florence High School in Florence, S.C. graduating in 2008 and was honored as "Mr. Florence High". He subsequently attended East Carolina University.

J. Jay enjoyed tinkering with cars and he and his buddies would spend hours in his parents' garage installing sound systems, and detailing cars until they sparkled.

J. Jay was a loving husband and father to a beautiful 5 year old son, Benjamin. In addition to his parents Dr. Larry Heiden and Robin Heiden Lavecchia, J. Jay is survived by his wife Taylor Bryson Heiden and son Benjamin Laurence Heiden, siblings Nicole Heiden Sodoma, Lola LaVecchia, Richard Joseph LaVecchia IV, Dr. Marc Heiden (Sherry), Derek Heiden (Melissa) and family friend, Debbie Wells. In addition several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and extended family members who will miss J. Jay tremendously. He is also survived by his wife's family, Leigh and Robby Bryson and his three sister-in-laws. A memorial with be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Jonathan Jay Heiden to Temple Beth EL, Charlotte N.C. and /or to 'Benjamin Laurence Heiden Trust' at South State Bank Florence, SC.





