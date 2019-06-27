Jonathan Patrick Regan (1967 - 2019)
Mr. Regan, 52 of Waxhaw died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. His family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Saturday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Waxhaw. Jon was owner-operator of Preferred Contracting Services. His survivors include his wife, Cheryl and three children. Please visit www.heritagecares.com

for a complete biography and to leave condolences for the family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on June 27, 2019
