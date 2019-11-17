Jonathan Paul Dover, of Charlotte, NC, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 24.
Jonathan was a graduate of Myers Park High School where he played football and ran track. He was an active member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church throughout his youth, participating in outreach ministry, mission trips, and accomplishing the rank of Eagle Scout.
Jonathan is survived by his mother and father, Laurie and Allen Dover, and older sister, Harris, all of Charlotte, NC. In addition to his immediate family, Jonathan was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
Those left behind know that Jonathan's personal struggles were more than outweighed by his compassion, work-ethic, fierce loyalty, and love of life.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019-Jonathan's 25th birthday-at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2019