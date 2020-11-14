1/1
Jonathan Snow
1992 - 2020
Jonathan Snow
August 31, 1992 - November 8, 2020
Denver, North Carolina - Jonathan Adam Snow, 28, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Denver, NC. He was born on August 31, 1992 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Gary and Christine Snow.
In his youth, Jonathan enjoyed Lacrosse and Soccer. He also was in the Chess Club. Jonathan loved animals, enjoyed video games, and working on and riding motorcycles.
Jonathan graduated from North Lincoln High School in June 2011 where he was a member of the NL Band of Knights.
Jonathan studied mechanical engineering at UNC-Charlotte and was currently enrolled at Gaston College. He was a Mechanical Exchange Technician at Okuma America Corporation in Charlotte, NC where he primarily specialized in rebuilding spindles for CNC Machining Centers.
Jonathan deeply loved his wife, family, especially his nephew Noah, and his many close friends. He also loved his many pets throughout his life and will be missed greatly by his cherished cats, Noel, Marida, Soot, and Mimi.
Jonathan was always kind, genuine and a joy to be around. He would compassionately help anyone without judgement.
Jonathan is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pinckney Snow, his parents Gary and Christine, his sister Ginger Nance, his brother Matthew, his nephew Noah, many aunts, uncles, cousins and his in-laws Clarence and Beth. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Due to Covid19 there will be a private ceremony for family and close friends by invitation only. Fr. David Miller, Pastor of St. Dorothy's Catholic Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Humane Society of the United States at humanesociety.org
Jonathan's family would like to express their gratitude to all the individuals that have helped during this difficult time. We cannot thank you enough.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Snow family.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
16 entries
November 13, 2020
Gary/Christine
We are deeply saddened to hear of your loss. We are all thinking of you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Rod and LuAnn
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Christine, I am so very deeply for your loss. Continued prayers to the family during this exceptionally difficult time. may our Lord provide you comfort and peace.
Kathryn Plyler
Coworker
November 13, 2020
I was proud to be a co-worker of Jon's. Having worked with his dad for many years and knowing he came from a fine family, I was still impressed, the first time I met him, with his friendliness, his intelligence, and his work ethic. I will miss seeing him at Okuma. My thoughts and prayers are extended to his entire family.
Jim Reeves
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Christine

My deepest sympathies to you and all of Jonathan's family and friends. Sending prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Joyce Schrader
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Christine, My heart breaks for you and I just wanted you to know that I am praying for you, girl, and your family. I'm so sorry that you are having to go through this. Thinking of you and please let me know if there's anything I can do.
Kim Vinson
Friend
November 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time.
Brooke Currence
November 13, 2020
Christine,
I am so sorry for your loss. My thought and prayers are with you and your family. Sending hugs, love and light during this difficult time.
Tina Canestraro
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Christine,
I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my heart and in my prayers.
Laura Hoshaw
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Praying for strength, peace and comfort for all. So very sorry for your loss.
Amy Winston
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Christine,
I am deeply sorry for your loss. May God be with you and your family during this difficult time.
Ann Marie Preuss
November 13, 2020
Christine, I was deeply saddened to hear of your loss. We are all thinking of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jeff Springer
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Christine: Thinking of you and sending prayers for your comfort.
Jennifer Cutsinger
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Oh Christine, I am so very sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers.
patty gilmore
Friend
November 13, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and strength for you during this time.
Craig Frazier
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Christine, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We are so sorry for your loss. May God bless.

Brad
Bradley Ray
Coworker
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patti Pegge
Coworker
