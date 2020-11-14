Jonathan Snow
August 31, 1992 - November 8, 2020
Denver, North Carolina - Jonathan Adam Snow, 28, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Denver, NC. He was born on August 31, 1992 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Gary and Christine Snow.
In his youth, Jonathan enjoyed Lacrosse and Soccer. He also was in the Chess Club. Jonathan loved animals, enjoyed video games, and working on and riding motorcycles.
Jonathan graduated from North Lincoln High School in June 2011 where he was a member of the NL Band of Knights.
Jonathan studied mechanical engineering at UNC-Charlotte and was currently enrolled at Gaston College. He was a Mechanical Exchange Technician at Okuma America Corporation in Charlotte, NC where he primarily specialized in rebuilding spindles for CNC Machining Centers.
Jonathan deeply loved his wife, family, especially his nephew Noah, and his many close friends. He also loved his many pets throughout his life and will be missed greatly by his cherished cats, Noel, Marida, Soot, and Mimi.
Jonathan was always kind, genuine and a joy to be around. He would compassionately help anyone without judgement.
Jonathan is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pinckney Snow, his parents Gary and Christine, his sister Ginger Nance, his brother Matthew, his nephew Noah, many aunts, uncles, cousins and his in-laws Clarence and Beth. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Due to Covid19 there will be a private ceremony for family and close friends by invitation only. Fr. David Miller, Pastor of St. Dorothy's Catholic Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Humane Society of the United States at humanesociety.org
Jonathan's family would like to express their gratitude to all the individuals that have helped during this difficult time. We cannot thank you enough.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Snow family.