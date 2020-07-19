Joni Berry died after a terminal illness on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the daughter of Forest and the late Peggy Berry of Valdese, NC. In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving partner, Cindy Adcock.
Born on January 24, 1961, Joni graduated from East Burke High School. An exceptional athlete, Joni was inducted to the East Burke Hall of Fame and went on to play basketball for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She remained an avid Carolina fan.
She started Lake Norman Transportation and grew it into an incredible business. She had great people working with her, Cindy, Tammy and Laurie. At Christmas Joni entertained her customers over the course of several days. She came home exhausted but also exhilarated.
Joni could have you laughing til your sides hurt. A quick wit and amazing story teller. St. Peter will forgive some of the language for a true appreciation of her sense of humor.
A zealous dog lover, she and Cindy supported the Lake Norman Humane Society with more than just money. They brought dogs and cats from hurricane devastation to a safe new home; worked with pups at the shelter; and brought a fair share of them into their home. Through her support for Hospice, Toys for Tots and anonymous acts of kindness, many a child and family have been helped. Always thoughtful, she took her mom and dad to Cherokee for Christmas because that is what they wanted to do. Neighbors received vegetables from the garden and a call to come over and dance.
A customer of Lake Norman Transportation was in a golf cart accident and had amnesia. Joni went to see him and told him, "You know you are the luckiest man in the world because you got to meet Joni Berry twice in one lifetime." We all know that Joni was larger that life and there is a black hole in our universe. We wish she would come back so we could meet her twice.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Joni's life will be held at a later time. If you wish, please make a donation in her memory to Lake Norman Humane, PO Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117 or online at www.lakenormanhumane.org
. Also visit https://www.facebook.com/cindy.adcock2
to post a condolence or favorite "Joni story."
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Berry. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.