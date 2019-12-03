Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan D. "Hank" Moore. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn, West, 4601 Freedom Dr Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation 2:00 PM Covenant Village 1351 Robinwood Rd Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jordan D "Hank" Moore died November 30, 2019 at Covenant Village in Gastonia, NC.



He was married to the late Peggy Taylor Moore for 72 years. Hank was a proud World War II Veteran, Pacific Campaign. Upon his retirement from the Charlotte Observer, Hank and Peggy camped in almost all 50 states and with the Avion Camping Club. Hank was well known for his sweet nature and homemade hand-cranked ice cream. He was a member of Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church.



Hank is survived by his son, Larry Moore, wife Jane, daughter Teresa Moore Morris, husband Cecil, grandson Steven Moore, wife Dyanna, Joseph Morris, Max Morris, great grandson, Matthew Moore, brother Randolph Moore, wife Gwen and many nieces and nephews.



Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Forest Lawn, West, 4601 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC. Reverends Mark Muckler and Grady Barringer officiating.



Visitation will follow the service at 2:00 until 4:00pm at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC.



The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Village for their love and excellent care.



Memorials may be sent to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4136 Mt Pleasant Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Moore family.

