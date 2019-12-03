Jordan D "Hank" Moore died November 30, 2019 at Covenant Village in Gastonia, NC.
He was married to the late Peggy Taylor Moore for 72 years. Hank was a proud World War II Veteran, Pacific Campaign. Upon his retirement from the Charlotte Observer, Hank and Peggy camped in almost all 50 states and with the Avion Camping Club. Hank was well known for his sweet nature and homemade hand-cranked ice cream. He was a member of Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Hank is survived by his son, Larry Moore, wife Jane, daughter Teresa Moore Morris, husband Cecil, grandson Steven Moore, wife Dyanna, Joseph Morris, Max Morris, great grandson, Matthew Moore, brother Randolph Moore, wife Gwen and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Forest Lawn, West, 4601 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC. Reverends Mark Muckler and Grady Barringer officiating.
Visitation will follow the service at 2:00 until 4:00pm at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC.
The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Village for their love and excellent care.
Memorials may be sent to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4136 Mt Pleasant Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Moore family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2019