Jordan Harris Sheldon was injured in the line of duty and passed away Saturday, May



4th, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center.



Jordan was born March 4th, 1987 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Bethel



Elementary school where he played soccer and baseball and J.N. Fries middle school. Jordan graduated from Central Cabarrus High School where he played football. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice. He completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at Central Piedmont Community College in 2013 where he received the Marksman Award. He joined the Mooresville Police Department later that year. Jordan was a member of the Honor Guard and served on the department's Special Response Team. In 2015, he was appointed to the K-9 unit, working with K-9 Loki. Upon Loki's retirement, Officer Sheldon took on a new K-9 partner, Ramon. He was a man dedicated to his career and took great pride in constantly doing the right thing, both on and off the job.



Jordan was known for being a good samaritan his whole life - protecting others from



bullies in school, being kind to strangers, and going out of his way to help others. He carried these traits into his service as a police officer. Jordan was happy, kind, thoughtful, objective, charismatic, and easy going. He was nicknamed Officer Smiley" and "Shelly." He was loved by everyone who knew him and always saw the best in everyone.



Jordan was preceded in death by his brother Logan Sheldon; his grandparents Paul and



Rachel Johnson; his grandparents Harry and Doris Sheldon.



Jordan is survived by his mother Susan Ledford and stepfather John of Midland, NC; his



father Harry Sheldon and stepmother Jeanna of Charlotte, NC; his beloved fiancee Jamie Basham of Mooresville, NC; his sister Lauren Sheldon (April) of Gastonia, NC; his brother Carson Ledford of New York, NY; his grandmother Lorene Ledford; his aunt Mona Johnson- Gibson (Tony); his aunt Paula Clubb (Donald); his aunt Vicki Woodard (Steve); his aunt Debbie Black (David); his aunt Sandra Oaks (Carl); his uncle Richard Sheldon (Beverly); his cousin Matt Holmes; his cousin Araby Boykin (Dustin); his cousin Kristen Black; his godparents Richard and Lena Gordon; his dog K-9 Officer Ramon; retired K-9 officer Loki; his dogs Rampage and Fitzgerald.



Jordan's best friend Ryan Shannon, also a K-9 police officer in Florida, will walk Jordan's



retired police dog Loki at the funeral. Megan Biggers Blanchard, a lifelong friend of the family, will give the eulogy at Jordan's funeral. The family will honor Jordan during an 11 a.m. service on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Calvary Church in Charlotte, NC.



In the coming days, there will be a memorial page set up online for those who want to tell the family about how Jordan impacted their life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jordan's name to JDRF or Project K-9 Hero.



Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the Sheldon family.



Online condolences may be made at

