Jorge Diaz, Jr., 27 passed away unexpected on May 28, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. He was born Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 1991. He was a loving husband, father. He was a member of Freedom House Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Geavoni Diaz; his children, Davian and Ariana Diaz; his parents, Jorge Diaz, Sr and Catalina Navarro. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Union Road Church , 2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Dawes officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ; Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2019