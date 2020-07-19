Joe, 43, was the life of every party. The celebration began on August 26, 1976 in Charlotte, NC where he was born to John and Maggie Miller and continued into Heaven on July 17, 2020 when he passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was proud to be one of the few native Charlotteans. He graduated from Charlotte Country Day School in 1995 where he was senior class President and recipient of the Headmaster's Award. He was an Eagle Scout and Scout of the Year with Troop 3. He continued his education at Duke University and graduated in 1999 with honors with a double major in Economics and Spanish. At Duke, where he was elected to the Old Trinity Club, he could be found at a party or two as a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity or cheering on his beloved Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
After college, he moved to NYC to begin a successful career in banking. He then headed south again and attended the Darden School at the University of Virginia where he received his MBA in 2005. During that time, he met Lisa Kelley at a Duke reunion and they married in 2007 at the University of Virginia Chapel. They settled back in Charlotte where Joe worked as an investment banker, first with Bank of America, and, ultimately, completing his career at Citizen's.
Despite the many successes that he had in business, he was most proud of the life that he and Lisa created with their beautiful children, Anna Elizabeth, Alyssa Claire and John Richard (Jack).
Joe lived each day as a celebration of life. After his diagnosis with stage 4 colon cancer almost five years ago, he brought the party to all of his chemo treatments (once bringing his drone to the infusion room!) and helped many others deal with their disease. He and his family raised over $100,000 for the Colon Cancer Coalition and were very involved in the annual Get Your Rear in Gear race.
Left to continue the party on Earth in his honor are his wife and children and his parents of Charlotte; his brother, Johnny Miller (Shari) of Greenwich, CT; his maternal grandfather, Arthur McGrane of Winston-Salem, NC; his in-laws, Dale and Richard Kelley of Sunapee, NH; brother-in-law, Rick Kelley (Jessica) of New London, NH; six nieces, Lyla and Ella Miller, and Madison, Emma, Abby and Natalie Kelley; three goddaughters, Emma Kelley, Cora McGarry and Anna Pozda; and countless friends, all of whom will remember him most for his infectious laugh.
Due to Covid, which really puts a wrench in the full party that Joe deserves, a family only Funeral Mass will be held on July 24, 2020 with plans to live stream and burial will be private in Raphine, Virginia, near Joe's beloved paternal grandparents, Alan and Virginia Miller. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial gift to the Colon Cancer Coalition (coloncancercoalition.org
