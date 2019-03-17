Joseph C. Ridenhour, age 98, died March 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Ridenhour lived in Kannapolis, NC, Hound Ears Club Blowing Rock, NC and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He was married to Julia Claire Thorne Ridenhour, who died some years ago. He is survived by daughter Janis Claire Ridenhour, Kannapolis, NC 28083.
Mr. Ridenhour's career with Cannon Mills Company in Kannapolis, N.C. extended over 41 years, reaching the positions of Senior Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Products and member of the Board of Directors.
Mr. Ridenhour's service to the Lutheran Church various organizations and to the Kannapolis community is too extensive to innumerate.
A memorial service will be held at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 am.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 17, 2019