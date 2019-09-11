Joseph C. Sewell, 88, of Charlotte, NC passed away on September 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Council Sewell, 3 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was a native Charlottean, a graduate of Central High, and a proud graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology. He was active in his church and in the choir. He was a Stephen Minister, and a member of the church board. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to Peace Church 9303 Monroe Road Suite H1 Charlotte, NC 28270 or Little Church on the Lane Moravian Lane Charlotte, NC 28207 or Alexander Youth Network P.O. Box 220632 Charlotte, NC 28222. A celebration of life service will be held at The Little Church on the Lane, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2PM. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 11, 2019