Joseph Charles Jones, Sr, 82, passed away on December 27, 2019, in his home in Charlotte, NC, with his loving wife, Jackie, by his side. Strong and fearless civil rights activist and lawyer who helped changed the trajectory of his country. Mr. Jones, a Charlotte native, was a leader in his beloved Biddleville Community. His hobbies included fishing and gardening. Charles is survived by his three children, Michael Jones, Ireti Burrell, and Joseph Charles Jones, Jr.
The memorial service will be held this Saturday, January 4th at 11 o'clock in the morning at the Johnson C. Smith University Chapel. All are welcome. Please send all the florals to the funeral home.
Services are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 BeattiesFord Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone: 704-394-2722.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020