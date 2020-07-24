Joseph Curtis (J.C.) Haigler Jr., passed away on July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. J.C. was retired from Jewel Tea Company after 44 years of service.He was predeceased by his parents, Curtis and Ada Haigler, loving wife of 68 years Mellvona Haigler, and daughter Debbie Sigmon. He is survived by daughter Julie (Jeff) Whitley, Grandchildren Curtis (Shannon) Whitley, Megan (Michael) Briedis, and Great Grandson Rhett Whitley.Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel on Friday, Jule 24 from 2:00-3:00 PM, with service following at 3:00 PM. Burial will be at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.