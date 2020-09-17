1/1
Joseph Deas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Andrew Deas ROCK HILL - Joseph Andrew Deas, 36, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado after a valiant struggle with a sudden, severe medical complication. Drew was born on April 30, 1984, in Charlotte. He was a graduate of Northwestern HS and Johnson Wells University, and worked in the hospitality business in and around his hometown of Rock Hill, SC and Aspen, CO. Drew had an amazing personality that brightened the lives of everyone he met. He was an adventurous person who created comfort and friends wherever he landed. Drew is survived by his loving parents Jo Ann Yoder (mother), and Danny (father) and Gerry Deas, a sister Amy Deas , and brothers Ross Deas, Walt Moody (Nell), and Whit Moody. Also, paternal grandparents Ray and Clara Deas. He is preceded by his maternal grandparents Julius and Jo Eva Yoder. Drew is also survived by many nephews and cousins, and by the many friends he nurtured during his life journey. Special thanks to Dr. Thornton the entire ICU staff at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO for their extraordinary care of our son, and Donor Alliance for their help in fulfilling Drew's brave and final wish of helping others. Our hearts are gladdened with reports already of his organ donation helping to save the life of a young child. His family and friends ask that The Lord and his Angels take Drew into their arms, and share in the joy and companionship we enjoyed while he was in our lives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved