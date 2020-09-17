Joseph Deas

Joseph Andrew Deas ROCK HILL - Joseph Andrew Deas, 36, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado after a valiant struggle with a sudden, severe medical complication. Drew was born on April 30, 1984, in Charlotte. He was a graduate of Northwestern HS and Johnson Wells University, and worked in the hospitality business in and around his hometown of Rock Hill, SC and Aspen, CO. Drew had an amazing personality that brightened the lives of everyone he met. He was an adventurous person who created comfort and friends wherever he landed. Drew is survived by his loving parents Jo Ann Yoder (mother), and Danny (father) and Gerry Deas, a sister Amy Deas , and brothers Ross Deas, Walt Moody (Nell), and Whit Moody. Also, paternal grandparents Ray and Clara Deas. He is preceded by his maternal grandparents Julius and Jo Eva Yoder. Drew is also survived by many nephews and cousins, and by the many friends he nurtured during his life journey. Special thanks to Dr. Thornton the entire ICU staff at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO for their extraordinary care of our son, and Donor Alliance for their help in fulfilling Drew's brave and final wish of helping others. Our hearts are gladdened with reports already of his organ donation helping to save the life of a young child. His family and friends ask that The Lord and his Angels take Drew into their arms, and share in the joy and companionship we enjoyed while he was in our lives.



