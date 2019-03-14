Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Derrell Pool Jr.. View Sign

Joseph Derrell Pool, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a year-long battle with metastatic melanoma.



He was born to Joseph Derrell Pool, Sr. and Mary Astin Pool on October 22, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Bobbie Ann Frandano and his son, Jeffrey Christopher Pool. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra Dilday Pool, and daughter, Natalie Pool Crockford and husband, Mike; granddaughters, Gracie (9) and Hallie (2).



Joe graduated in 1960 from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964 with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity while at Chapel Hill. Joe went on to pursue a very successful career as a CPA working for Haskins & Sells (now Deloitte), Belmont Heritage Corporation, and over thirty years at Patton's, Inc. He spent many years as both a member and officer for both the North Carolina Association of C.P.A.'s and A.I.C.P.A. and immensely enjoyed the networking and fellowship with both organizations.



Joe also enjoyed many years as an avid UNC fan as a member of the Rams Club, attending countless football and basketball games and cheering on his beloved Tarheels. The memories and friendships made there were cherished.



Joe also used his many talents for volunteering with Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, serving several terms as Elder, Clerk of Session and countless committees and volunteer roles throughout the years. He always looked forward to his time and fellowship spent with dear friends at Covenant, working with the Men's Shelter of Charlotte, Covenant Crew, Habitat for Humanity, and Highland Renaissance Academy. He also served on the Finance Committee at Second Harvest Food Bank. Joe was very selfless with his time and was always a joy to work with. He will be remembered for his gentle and kind spirit.



The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their recent care and comfort for Joe.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Men's Shelter of Charlotte, 1210 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Joseph Derrell Pool, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a year-long battle with metastatic melanoma.He was born to Joseph Derrell Pool, Sr. and Mary Astin Pool on October 22, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Bobbie Ann Frandano and his son, Jeffrey Christopher Pool. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra Dilday Pool, and daughter, Natalie Pool Crockford and husband, Mike; granddaughters, Gracie (9) and Hallie (2).Joe graduated in 1960 from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964 with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity while at Chapel Hill. Joe went on to pursue a very successful career as a CPA working for Haskins & Sells (now Deloitte), Belmont Heritage Corporation, and over thirty years at Patton's, Inc. He spent many years as both a member and officer for both the North Carolina Association of C.P.A.'s and A.I.C.P.A. and immensely enjoyed the networking and fellowship with both organizations.Joe also enjoyed many years as an avid UNC fan as a member of the Rams Club, attending countless football and basketball games and cheering on his beloved Tarheels. The memories and friendships made there were cherished.Joe also used his many talents for volunteering with Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, serving several terms as Elder, Clerk of Session and countless committees and volunteer roles throughout the years. He always looked forward to his time and fellowship spent with dear friends at Covenant, working with the Men's Shelter of Charlotte, Covenant Crew, Habitat for Humanity, and Highland Renaissance Academy. He also served on the Finance Committee at Second Harvest Food Bank. Joe was very selfless with his time and was always a joy to work with. He will be remembered for his gentle and kind spirit.The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their recent care and comfort for Joe.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Men's Shelter of Charlotte, 1210 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Funeral Home Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service

1321 Berkeley Ave.

Charlotte , NC 28204

704-641-7606 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close