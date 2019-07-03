Mr. Joseph Dewitt Brannon, 55, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at MUSC Health-Lancaster. He was born October 12, 1963 in Charlotte, NC, a son of Emma Lee Kay Brannon and the late Herbert Leonard Brannon. Mr. Brannon worked many years for Tarheel Ford and Peterbuilt Trucking.
Mr. Brannon is survived by his mother, Emma K. Brannon; a daughter, Maggie Jo Brannon; his life partner, Betty Jo Horne; a sister, Shari White and her husband Rusty, several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, a sister.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019