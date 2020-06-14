Joseph "Joe" Douglas Mayes, 78, formerly of Glenridge Rd, Charlotte, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He was born on October 16, 1941 in Westmoreland, TN, son of the late Carl Douglas "Doug" Mayes and Ruby Vaughn Mayes. Joe was passionate about photography, motorcycles, and the travels around those hobbies. He enjoyed flying small Cessna's, sailing, and classic sports cars. His niece said, "Joe was a classy gentleman, who was a sporty dude."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Jean Mayes.
He is survived by his niece, Heather Rahn; great nephew, Thelonious Rahn Gilyard; and special friend, June Simms.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Mayes family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.