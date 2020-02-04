Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Baker Jr.. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Edward Baker, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 29, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. He was the husband of Vicki Peeler Baker with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.



Joe was born in Charlotte, NC. He was the son of Mary Grass Baker and Joseph Edward Baker Sr. He attended South Mecklenburg High School where he was a member of the wrestling team and the football team. He was named to the NC All Star Football Team in 1968. He also played football at the Citadel Military College in Charleston, SC where he graduated with a BS in Political Science. He went on to receive a Masters in Political Science from Appalachian State University.



He served our country as a Lieutenant in the United States Armed Forces and as a Captain in the Army Reserves. He worked in municipal management for many years and ended his working years in the food industry as a Warehouse Supervisor for Harvest Foods.



He enjoyed taking care of his whole family, working on numerous projects and fishing on his boat at the beach.



He is survived by his wife Vicki Baker; his daughter Kimberly Webb and husband David; his grandchildren Hudson, Sidney and Jacob Webb; his sisters Betty McCalister, Mary Jo Pendarvis and husband Ned, Lee Lloyd and husband John; brother Tommy Baker and wife Pat; sister-in-laws Jacki Chapman and husband Steve, Laura Morrison; brother-in-laws Gordon Haygood, Bo Peeler; nieces Kysha Baker and husband Mario, Molly Blankenship and husband Preston, Kristen Giordano and husband Joe, Kelley Clay and husband Eric, Holly Haygood, Michelle Morrison; nephews TJ Baker and wife Dotte, Ward Pendarvis and wife Jessica, John Haygood and wife Kelley Beth, Chris Haygood, and Stephen Morrison. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Baker, father Joseph Baker Sr., mother-in-law Dorothy Peeler, father-in-law Dr. Lackey Peeler and sister-in-law Jane Haygood.



A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday February 6th, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC. Visitation will follow. Burial will be private at Salisbury National.



James Funeral Home is serving the family.





