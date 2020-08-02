Joseph Edmonds Bafford was born in Brooklyn, NY, on September 11th, 1933, to Joseph Harold Bafford and Mena Edmonds Bafford. He passed on July 23rd, 2020, at Southminster. When he was 5 years old, the family moved to Lexington, NC, where Joe attended elementary and high school. During the summers, when he was in high school, Joe worked in peach orchards to earn money for college. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, where he made Phi Beta Kappa, with a Degree in Business. He then went to Wharton earning an MBA and graduating 4th in his class. After Wharton, he joined the Army working in the Pentagon.Joe's first job was in a Think Tank at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, after which he was hired by White Weld. Joe's next position was Director of Institutional Sales at Merrill Lynch where he became a member of the Chairman's Club. He retired from Merrill Lynch after working there for 25 years.In 1965, Joe married Margaret Angeline Brand; they lived in Manhattan. Joe and Margaret's son, Joseph Edmonds Bafford, Jr., was born on June 1st, 1970, and their daughter, Margaret Angeline Brand Bafford, was born on April 6th, 1972. After living in Manhattan and summering in Bridgehampton for 50 years, they moved to Southminster in Charlotte, NC.Joe was a "scratch" golfer and an avid skier, a "powder hound", and his children remember wonderful ski trips all over the world, which they especially loved because Dad could not bring his phone with him on the slopes. Joe was a man who could capture a room full of people with his smile, sparkling eyes, and amazing sense of humor.Joe was pre-deceased by his parents and is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Margaret, and their loving children, Edmonds and his wife, Alexandra of Manhattan; and Angeline of Charleston, SC; as well as his sister, Roberta Bafford Partridge of Ballston Spa, NY. Other survivors include the Rockwell Poissons and Alfred Brands of Charlotte, NC, the Abel Brands of Bolivia, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send a donation to their favorite charity.